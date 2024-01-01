Convert XOF to MZN at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Mozambican meticals

10,000 xof
1,035.78 mzn

CFA1.000 XOF = MT0.1036 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mozambican Metical
1 XOF0.10358 MZN
5 XOF0.51789 MZN
10 XOF1.03578 MZN
20 XOF2.07156 MZN
50 XOF5.17890 MZN
100 XOF10.35780 MZN
250 XOF25.89450 MZN
500 XOF51.78900 MZN
1000 XOF103.57800 MZN
2000 XOF207.15600 MZN
5000 XOF517.89000 MZN
10000 XOF1,035.78000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MZN9.65454 XOF
5 MZN48.27270 XOF
10 MZN96.54540 XOF
20 MZN193.09080 XOF
50 MZN482.72700 XOF
100 MZN965.45400 XOF
250 MZN2,413.63500 XOF
500 MZN4,827.27000 XOF
1000 MZN9,654.54000 XOF
2000 MZN19,309.08000 XOF
5000 MZN48,272.70000 XOF
10000 MZN96,545.40000 XOF