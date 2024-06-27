CFA franc BCEAO to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Mozambican meticals is currently 0.104 today, reflecting a -0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.575% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0.104 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.104 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.