Convert XOF to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 CFA francs BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas

5 xof
0.13 mvr

CFA1.000 XOF = MVR0.02511 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XOF0.02511 MVR
5 XOF0.12554 MVR
10 XOF0.25108 MVR
20 XOF0.50215 MVR
50 XOF1.25538 MVR
100 XOF2.51075 MVR
250 XOF6.27688 MVR
500 XOF12.55375 MVR
1000 XOF25.10750 MVR
2000 XOF50.21500 MVR
5000 XOF125.53750 MVR
10000 XOF251.07500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MVR39.82880 XOF
5 MVR199.14400 XOF
10 MVR398.28800 XOF
20 MVR796.57600 XOF
50 MVR1,991.44000 XOF
100 MVR3,982.88000 XOF
250 MVR9,957.20000 XOF
500 MVR19,914.40000 XOF
1000 MVR39,828.80000 XOF
2000 MVR79,657.60000 XOF
5000 MVR199,144.00000 XOF
10000 MVR398,288.00000 XOF