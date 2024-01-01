1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks

Convert XOF to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
5,499.30 mnt

CFA1.000 XOF = ₮5.499 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9481.3591,530.12
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,931.55
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,116.55
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6251.4511,634.4

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mongolian Tugrik
1 XOF5.49930 MNT
5 XOF27.49650 MNT
10 XOF54.99300 MNT
20 XOF109.98600 MNT
50 XOF274.96500 MNT
100 XOF549.93000 MNT
250 XOF1,374.82500 MNT
500 XOF2,749.65000 MNT
1000 XOF5,499.30000 MNT
2000 XOF10,998.60000 MNT
5000 XOF27,496.50000 MNT
10000 XOF54,993.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MNT0.18184 XOF
5 MNT0.90921 XOF
10 MNT1.81841 XOF
20 MNT3.63682 XOF
50 MNT9.09205 XOF
100 MNT18.18410 XOF
250 MNT45.46025 XOF
500 MNT90.92050 XOF
1000 MNT181.84100 XOF
2000 MNT363.68200 XOF
5000 MNT909.20500 XOF
10000 MNT1,818.41000 XOF