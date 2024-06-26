CFA franc BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks is currently 5.499 today, reflecting a -0.284% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.623% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 5.552 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 5.499 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.414% decrease in value.