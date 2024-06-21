CFA 프랑 BCEAO 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 5.527 today, reflecting a 0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.277% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 5.557 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.508 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.400% increase in value.