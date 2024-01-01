1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Lebanese pounds

Convert XOF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
145,771 lbp

CFA1.000 XOF = ل.ل.145.8 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Lebanese Pound
1 XOF145.77100 LBP
5 XOF728.85500 LBP
10 XOF1,457.71000 LBP
20 XOF2,915.42000 LBP
50 XOF7,288.55000 LBP
100 XOF14,577.10000 LBP
250 XOF36,442.75000 LBP
500 XOF72,885.50000 LBP
1000 XOF145,771.00000 LBP
2000 XOF291,542.00000 LBP
5000 XOF728,855.00000 LBP
10000 XOF1,457,710.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LBP0.00686 XOF
5 LBP0.03430 XOF
10 LBP0.06860 XOF
20 LBP0.13720 XOF
50 LBP0.34301 XOF
100 LBP0.68601 XOF
250 LBP1.71503 XOF
500 LBP3.43005 XOF
1000 LBP6.86010 XOF
2000 LBP13.72020 XOF
5000 LBP34.30050 XOF
10000 LBP68.60100 XOF