Convert XOF to GNF at the real exchange rate

2,000 CFA francs BCEAO to Guinean francs

2,000 xof
28,019 gnf

CFA1.000 XOF = GFr14.01 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5049.9491.3591,532.21
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,933.8
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,117.99
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,636.48

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guinean Franc
1 XOF14.00940 GNF
5 XOF70.04700 GNF
10 XOF140.09400 GNF
20 XOF280.18800 GNF
50 XOF700.47000 GNF
100 XOF1,400.94000 GNF
250 XOF3,502.35000 GNF
500 XOF7,004.70000 GNF
1000 XOF14,009.40000 GNF
2000 XOF28,018.80000 GNF
5000 XOF70,047.00000 GNF
10000 XOF140,094.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GNF0.07138 XOF
5 GNF0.35690 XOF
10 GNF0.71381 XOF
20 GNF1.42762 XOF
50 GNF3.56905 XOF
100 GNF7.13809 XOF
250 GNF17.84523 XOF
500 GNF35.69045 XOF
1000 GNF71.38090 XOF
2000 GNF142.76180 XOF
5000 GNF356.90450 XOF
10000 GNF713.80900 XOF