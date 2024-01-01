10 thousand Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GNF to XOF at the real exchange rate

10,000 gnf
711 xof

GFr1.000 GNF = CFA0.07106 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
How to convert Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GNF0.07106 XOF
5 GNF0.35531 XOF
10 GNF0.71063 XOF
20 GNF1.42126 XOF
50 GNF3.55314 XOF
100 GNF7.10628 XOF
250 GNF17.76570 XOF
500 GNF35.53140 XOF
1000 GNF71.06280 XOF
2000 GNF142.12560 XOF
5000 GNF355.31400 XOF
10000 GNF710.62800 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guinean Franc
1 XOF14.07210 GNF
5 XOF70.36050 GNF
10 XOF140.72100 GNF
20 XOF281.44200 GNF
50 XOF703.60500 GNF
100 XOF1,407.21000 GNF
250 XOF3,518.02500 GNF
500 XOF7,036.05000 GNF
1000 XOF14,072.10000 GNF
2000 XOF28,144.20000 GNF
5000 XOF70,360.50000 GNF
10000 XOF140,721.00000 GNF