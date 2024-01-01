1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Belarusian rubles

Convert XOF to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
5.33 byn

CFA1.000 XOF = Br0.005327 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Belarusian Ruble
1 XOF0.00533 BYN
5 XOF0.02663 BYN
10 XOF0.05327 BYN
20 XOF0.10653 BYN
50 XOF0.26633 BYN
100 XOF0.53265 BYN
250 XOF1.33163 BYN
500 XOF2.66326 BYN
1000 XOF5.32651 BYN
2000 XOF10.65302 BYN
5000 XOF26.63255 BYN
10000 XOF53.26510 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BYN187.74000 XOF
5 BYN938.70000 XOF
10 BYN1,877.40000 XOF
20 BYN3,754.80000 XOF
50 BYN9,387.00000 XOF
100 BYN18,774.00000 XOF
250 BYN46,935.00000 XOF
500 BYN93,870.00000 XOF
1000 BYN187,740.00000 XOF
2000 BYN375,480.00000 XOF
5000 BYN938,700.00000 XOF
10000 BYN1,877,400.00000 XOF