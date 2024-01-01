20 East Caribbean dollars to US dollars

Convert XCD to USD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = $0.3704 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
XCD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

USD
1 XCD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37040.3704
Low0.37040.3704
Average0.37040.3704
Change0.00%0.00%
1 XCD to USD stats

The performance of XCD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3704 and a 30 day low of 0.3704. This means the 30 day average was 0.3704. The change for XCD to USD was 0.00.

The performance of XCD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3704 and a 90 day low of 0.3704. This means the 90 day average was 0.3704. The change for XCD to USD was 0.00.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6381.5090.771.38584.0771.3210.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0860.0440.0794.7670.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.69110.510.91855.7310.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.9021.95911.798109.171.7151.2

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / US Dollar
1 XCD0.37037 USD
5 XCD1.85185 USD
10 XCD3.70370 USD
20 XCD7.40740 USD
50 XCD18.51850 USD
100 XCD37.03700 USD
250 XCD92.59250 USD
500 XCD185.18500 USD
1000 XCD370.37000 USD
2000 XCD740.74000 USD
5000 XCD1,851.85000 USD
10000 XCD3,703.70000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 USD2.70000 XCD
5 USD13.50000 XCD
10 USD27.00000 XCD
20 USD54.00000 XCD
50 USD135.00000 XCD
100 USD270.00000 XCD
250 USD675.00000 XCD
500 USD1,350.00000 XCD
1000 USD2,700.00000 XCD
2000 USD5,400.00000 XCD
5000 USD13,500.00000 XCD
10000 USD27,000.00000 XCD