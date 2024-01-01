5,000 East Caribbean dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert XCD to CAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = C$0.5129 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
XCD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 XCD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51290.5142
Low0.49910.4971
Average0.50650.5055
Change2.70%0.09%
1 XCD to CAD stats

The performance of XCD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5129 and a 30 day low of 0.4991. This means the 30 day average was 0.5065. The change for XCD to CAD was 2.70.

The performance of XCD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5142 and a 90 day low of 0.4971. This means the 90 day average was 0.5055. The change for XCD to CAD was 0.09.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6441.5080.771.38584.0781.320.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0850.0440.0784.7650.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.69710.5110.91855.7390.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.9091.95811.798109.1621.7141.199

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 XCD0.51291 CAD
5 XCD2.56454 CAD
10 XCD5.12907 CAD
20 XCD10.25814 CAD
50 XCD25.64535 CAD
100 XCD51.29070 CAD
250 XCD128.22675 CAD
500 XCD256.45350 CAD
1000 XCD512.90700 CAD
2000 XCD1,025.81400 CAD
5000 XCD2,564.53500 CAD
10000 XCD5,129.07000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CAD1.94967 XCD
5 CAD9.74835 XCD
10 CAD19.49670 XCD
20 CAD38.99340 XCD
50 CAD97.48350 XCD
100 CAD194.96700 XCD
250 CAD487.41750 XCD
500 CAD974.83500 XCD
1000 CAD1,949.67000 XCD
2000 CAD3,899.34000 XCD
5000 CAD9,748.35000 XCD
10000 CAD19,496.70000 XCD