100 Samoan talas to Zambian kwacha

Convert WST to ZMW at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ZK9.794 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
WST to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZMW
1 WST to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.91579.9157
Low9.68439.3749
Average9.82389.6923
Change0.14%2.27%
View full history

1 WST to ZMW stats

The performance of WST to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9157 and a 30 day low of 9.6843. This means the 30 day average was 9.8238. The change for WST to ZMW was 0.14.

The performance of WST to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.9157 and a 90 day low of 9.3749. This means the 90 day average was 9.6923. The change for WST to ZMW was 2.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6521.3850.77184.0821.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1081.4990.83491.0151.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7010.9180.51155.7340.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7630.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / ZMW
1 WST9.79384 ZMW
5 WST48.96920 ZMW
10 WST97.93840 ZMW
20 WST195.87680 ZMW
50 WST489.69200 ZMW
100 WST979.38400 ZMW
250 WST2,448.46000 ZMW
500 WST4,896.92000 ZMW
1000 WST9,793.84000 ZMW
2000 WST19,587.68000 ZMW
5000 WST48,969.20000 ZMW
10000 WST97,938.40000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Samoan Tala
1 ZMW0.10211 WST
5 ZMW0.51053 WST
10 ZMW1.02105 WST
20 ZMW2.04210 WST
50 ZMW5.10525 WST
100 ZMW10.21050 WST
250 ZMW25.52625 WST
500 ZMW51.05250 WST
1000 ZMW102.10500 WST
2000 ZMW204.21000 WST
5000 ZMW510.52500 WST
10000 ZMW1,021.05000 WST