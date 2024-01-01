5 Samoan talas to Ugandan shillings

Convert WST to UGX at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Ush1,350 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 WST to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,373.95001,383.6500
Low1,341.76001,341.7600
Average1,360.38371,364.1638
Change-1.27%-1.18%
View full history

1 WST to UGX stats

The performance of WST to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,373.9500 and a 30 day low of 1,341.7600. This means the 30 day average was 1,360.3837. The change for WST to UGX was -1.27.

The performance of WST to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,383.6500 and a 90 day low of 1,341.7600. This means the 90 day average was 1,364.1638. The change for WST to UGX was -1.18.

Track market ratesView WST to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6541.3850.7784.0861.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1131.4990.83491.0351.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7070.9180.51155.7610.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7630.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ugandan Shilling
1 WST1,350.37000 UGX
5 WST6,751.85000 UGX
10 WST13,503.70000 UGX
20 WST27,007.40000 UGX
50 WST67,518.50000 UGX
100 WST135,037.00000 UGX
250 WST337,592.50000 UGX
500 WST675,185.00000 UGX
1000 WST1,350,370.00000 UGX
2000 WST2,700,740.00000 UGX
5000 WST6,751,850.00000 UGX
10000 WST13,503,700.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 UGX0.00074 WST
5 UGX0.00370 WST
10 UGX0.00741 WST
20 UGX0.01481 WST
50 UGX0.03703 WST
100 UGX0.07405 WST
250 UGX0.18513 WST
500 UGX0.37027 WST
1000 UGX0.74054 WST
2000 UGX1.48107 WST
5000 UGX3.70268 WST
10000 UGX7.40536 WST