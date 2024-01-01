5,000 Ugandan shillings to Samoan talas

Convert UGX to WST at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = WS$0.0007442 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
UGX to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 UGX to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change2.49%1.69%
1 UGX to WST stats

The performance of UGX to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for UGX to WST was 2.49.

The performance of UGX to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for UGX to WST was 1.69.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 UGX0.00074 WST
5 UGX0.00372 WST
10 UGX0.00744 WST
20 UGX0.01488 WST
50 UGX0.03721 WST
100 UGX0.07442 WST
250 UGX0.18604 WST
500 UGX0.37208 WST
1000 UGX0.74416 WST
2000 UGX1.48833 WST
5000 UGX3.72082 WST
10000 UGX7.44164 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ugandan Shilling
1 WST1,343.79000 UGX
5 WST6,718.95000 UGX
10 WST13,437.90000 UGX
20 WST26,875.80000 UGX
50 WST67,189.50000 UGX
100 WST134,379.00000 UGX
250 WST335,947.50000 UGX
500 WST671,895.00000 UGX
1000 WST1,343,790.00000 UGX
2000 WST2,687,580.00000 UGX
5000 WST6,718,950.00000 UGX
10000 WST13,437,900.00000 UGX