500 Samoan talas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert WST to TWD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = NT$11.82 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
WST to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 WST to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.989812.0322
Low11.697611.6723
Average11.855811.8405
Change0.22%-1.79%
1 WST to TWD stats

The performance of WST to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9898 and a 30 day low of 11.6976. This means the 30 day average was 11.8558. The change for WST to TWD was 0.22.

The performance of WST to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0322 and a 90 day low of 11.6723. This means the 90 day average was 11.8405. The change for WST to TWD was -1.79.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6551.3850.7784.0831.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1131.4990.83491.0281.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7080.9180.51155.7590.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7630.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / New Taiwan Dollar
1 WST11.81640 TWD
5 WST59.08200 TWD
10 WST118.16400 TWD
20 WST236.32800 TWD
50 WST590.82000 TWD
100 WST1,181.64000 TWD
250 WST2,954.10000 TWD
500 WST5,908.20000 TWD
1000 WST11,816.40000 TWD
2000 WST23,632.80000 TWD
5000 WST59,082.00000 TWD
10000 WST118,164.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 TWD0.08463 WST
5 TWD0.42314 WST
10 TWD0.84628 WST
20 TWD1.69257 WST
50 TWD4.23142 WST
100 TWD8.46283 WST
250 TWD21.15708 WST
500 TWD42.31415 WST
1000 TWD84.62830 WST
2000 TWD169.25660 WST
5000 TWD423.14150 WST
10000 TWD846.28300 WST