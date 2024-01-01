250 Samoan talas to Mongolian tugriks

WS$1.000 WST = ₮1,251 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
WST to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 WST to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,262.44001,262.4400
Low1,240.62001,221.3100
Average1,254.63801,246.4110
Change-0.09%0.94%
View full history

1 WST to MNT stats

The performance of WST to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,262.4400 and a 30 day low of 1,240.6200. This means the 30 day average was 1,254.6380. The change for WST to MNT was -0.09.

The performance of WST to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,262.4400 and a 90 day low of 1,221.3100. This means the 90 day average was 1,246.4110. The change for WST to MNT was 0.94.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mongolian Tugrik
1 WST1,250.70000 MNT
5 WST6,253.50000 MNT
10 WST12,507.00000 MNT
20 WST25,014.00000 MNT
50 WST62,535.00000 MNT
100 WST125,070.00000 MNT
250 WST312,675.00000 MNT
500 WST625,350.00000 MNT
1000 WST1,250,700.00000 MNT
2000 WST2,501,400.00000 MNT
5000 WST6,253,500.00000 MNT
10000 WST12,507,000.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Samoan Tala
1 MNT0.00080 WST
5 MNT0.00400 WST
10 MNT0.00800 WST
20 MNT0.01599 WST
50 MNT0.03998 WST
100 MNT0.07996 WST
250 MNT0.19989 WST
500 MNT0.39978 WST
1000 MNT0.79955 WST
2000 MNT1.59910 WST
5000 MNT3.99775 WST
10000 MNT7.99550 WST