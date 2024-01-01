500 Samoan talas to Malagasy ariaries

Convert WST to MGA at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Ar1,687 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MGA
1 WST to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,703.12001,703.1200
Low1,666.83001,629.3100
Average1,688.49231,676.0316
Change0.95%2.08%
View full history

1 WST to MGA stats

The performance of WST to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,703.1200 and a 30 day low of 1,666.8300. This means the 30 day average was 1,688.4923. The change for WST to MGA was 0.95.

The performance of WST to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,703.1200 and a 90 day low of 1,629.3100. This means the 90 day average was 1,676.0316. The change for WST to MGA was 2.08.

Track market ratesView WST to MGA chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6821.3850.77184.0711.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1371.4990.83490.991.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7190.9180.51155.7180.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7550.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malagasy Ariary
1 WST1,687.32000 MGA
5 WST8,436.60000 MGA
10 WST16,873.20000 MGA
20 WST33,746.40000 MGA
50 WST84,366.00000 MGA
100 WST168,732.00000 MGA
250 WST421,830.00000 MGA
500 WST843,660.00000 MGA
1000 WST1,687,320.00000 MGA
2000 WST3,374,640.00000 MGA
5000 WST8,436,600.00000 MGA
10000 WST16,873,200.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Samoan Tala
1 MGA0.00059 WST
5 MGA0.00296 WST
10 MGA0.00593 WST
20 MGA0.01185 WST
50 MGA0.02963 WST
100 MGA0.05927 WST
250 MGA0.14816 WST
500 MGA0.29633 WST
1000 MGA0.59265 WST
2000 MGA1.18531 WST
5000 MGA2.96327 WST
10000 MGA5.92654 WST