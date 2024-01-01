1 thousand Samoan talas to Liberian dollars

Convert WST to LRD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = L$70.83 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LRD
1 WST to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.203172.5416
Low70.406070.4060
Average71.549971.6384
Change-1.46%-0.98%
1 WST to LRD stats

The performance of WST to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.2031 and a 30 day low of 70.4060. This means the 30 day average was 71.5499. The change for WST to LRD was -1.46.

The performance of WST to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 72.5416 and a 90 day low of 70.4060. This means the 90 day average was 71.6384. The change for WST to LRD was -0.98.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Liberian Dollar
1 WST70.82970 LRD
5 WST354.14850 LRD
10 WST708.29700 LRD
20 WST1,416.59400 LRD
50 WST3,541.48500 LRD
100 WST7,082.97000 LRD
250 WST17,707.42500 LRD
500 WST35,414.85000 LRD
1000 WST70,829.70000 LRD
2000 WST141,659.40000 LRD
5000 WST354,148.50000 LRD
10000 WST708,297.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 LRD0.01412 WST
5 LRD0.07059 WST
10 LRD0.14118 WST
20 LRD0.28237 WST
50 LRD0.70592 WST
100 LRD1.41184 WST
250 LRD3.52960 WST
500 LRD7.05920 WST
1000 LRD14.11840 WST
2000 LRD28.23680 WST
5000 LRD70.59200 WST
10000 LRD141.18400 WST