1 Samoan tala to Guyanaese dollars

Convert WST to GYD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = GY$76.84 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GYD
1 WST to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High77.830577.8305
Low76.520175.4471
Average77.374076.9261
Change-0.64%0.39%
1 WST to GYD stats

The performance of WST to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.8305 and a 30 day low of 76.5201. This means the 30 day average was 77.3740. The change for WST to GYD was -0.64.

The performance of WST to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.8305 and a 90 day low of 75.4471. This means the 90 day average was 76.9261. The change for WST to GYD was 0.39.

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6841.3850.77184.0761.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.141.4990.834911.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7210.9180.51155.7260.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7540.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Guyanaese Dollar
1 WST76.84020 GYD
5 WST384.20100 GYD
10 WST768.40200 GYD
20 WST1,536.80400 GYD
50 WST3,842.01000 GYD
100 WST7,684.02000 GYD
250 WST19,210.05000 GYD
500 WST38,420.10000 GYD
1000 WST76,840.20000 GYD
2000 WST153,680.40000 GYD
5000 WST384,201.00000 GYD
10000 WST768,402.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 GYD0.01301 WST
5 GYD0.06507 WST
10 GYD0.13014 WST
20 GYD0.26028 WST
50 GYD0.65070 WST
100 GYD1.30140 WST
250 GYD3.25350 WST
500 GYD6.50700 WST
1000 GYD13.01400 WST
2000 GYD26.02800 WST
5000 GYD65.07000 WST
10000 GYD130.14000 WST