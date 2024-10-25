Samoan tala to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Guyanaese dollars is currently 76.840 today, reflecting a 1.798% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.693% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 77.425 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 75.483 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.277% decrease in value.