50 Samoan talas to Dominican pesos

Convert WST to DOP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $22.17 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DOP
1 WST to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.426622.4266
Low22.015921.4055
Average22.275822.0554
Change-0.38%2.08%
View full history

1 WST to DOP stats

The performance of WST to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.4266 and a 30 day low of 22.0159. This means the 30 day average was 22.2758. The change for WST to DOP was -0.38.

The performance of WST to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.4266 and a 90 day low of 21.4055. This means the 90 day average was 22.0554. The change for WST to DOP was 2.08.

Track market ratesView WST to DOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6941.3850.77184.0771.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1511.4990.83491.0011.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7250.9180.51155.7140.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Dominican Peso
1 WST22.16870 DOP
5 WST110.84350 DOP
10 WST221.68700 DOP
20 WST443.37400 DOP
50 WST1,108.43500 DOP
100 WST2,216.87000 DOP
250 WST5,542.17500 DOP
500 WST11,084.35000 DOP
1000 WST22,168.70000 DOP
2000 WST44,337.40000 DOP
5000 WST110,843.50000 DOP
10000 WST221,687.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Samoan Tala
1 DOP0.04511 WST
5 DOP0.22554 WST
10 DOP0.45109 WST
20 DOP0.90217 WST
50 DOP2.25543 WST
100 DOP4.51086 WST
250 DOP11.27715 WST
500 DOP22.55430 WST
1000 DOP45.10860 WST
2000 DOP90.21720 WST
5000 DOP225.54300 WST
10000 DOP451.08600 WST