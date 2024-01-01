250 Samoan talas to Barbadian dollars

Convert WST to BBD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Bds$0.7369 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
WST to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BBD
1 WST to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74600.7460
Low0.73170.7225
Average0.74080.7367
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to BBD stats

The performance of WST to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7460 and a 30 day low of 0.7317. This means the 30 day average was 0.7408. The change for WST to BBD was -0.45.

The performance of WST to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7460 and a 90 day low of 0.7225. This means the 90 day average was 0.7367. The change for WST to BBD was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Barbadian Dollar
1 WST0.73690 BBD
5 WST3.68450 BBD
10 WST7.36900 BBD
20 WST14.73800 BBD
50 WST36.84500 BBD
100 WST73.69000 BBD
250 WST184.22500 BBD
500 WST368.45000 BBD
1000 WST736.90000 BBD
2000 WST1,473.80000 BBD
5000 WST3,684.50000 BBD
10000 WST7,369.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BBD1.35704 WST
5 BBD6.78520 WST
10 BBD13.57040 WST
20 BBD27.14080 WST
50 BBD67.85200 WST
100 BBD135.70400 WST
250 BBD339.26000 WST
500 BBD678.52000 WST
1000 BBD1,357.04000 WST
2000 BBD2,714.08000 WST
5000 BBD6,785.20000 WST
10000 BBD13,570.40000 WST