100 Vanuatu vatus to Swedish kronor

Convert VUV to SEK at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = kr0.08756 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 VUV to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08790.0891
Low0.08540.0853
Average0.08690.0866
Change1.99%-1.72%
View full history

1 VUV to SEK stats

The performance of VUV to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0879 and a 30 day low of 0.0854. This means the 30 day average was 0.0869. The change for VUV to SEK was 1.99.

The performance of VUV to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0891 and a 90 day low of 0.0853. This means the 90 day average was 0.0866. The change for VUV to SEK was -1.72.

Track market ratesView VUV to SEK chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9461.1981.7961.296108.9841.957
1 SGD0.584113.4090.71.050.75863.691.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.14811.4991.08290.9461.633

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Swedish Krona
1 VUV0.08756 SEK
5 VUV0.43781 SEK
10 VUV0.87562 SEK
20 VUV1.75124 SEK
50 VUV4.37810 SEK
100 VUV8.75619 SEK
250 VUV21.89048 SEK
500 VUV43.78095 SEK
1000 VUV87.56190 SEK
2000 VUV175.12380 SEK
5000 VUV437.80950 SEK
10000 VUV875.61900 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SEK11.42050 VUV
5 SEK57.10250 VUV
10 SEK114.20500 VUV
20 SEK228.41000 VUV
50 SEK571.02500 VUV
100 SEK1,142.05000 VUV
250 SEK2,855.12500 VUV
500 SEK5,710.25000 VUV
1000 SEK11,420.50000 VUV
2000 SEK22,841.00000 VUV
5000 SEK57,102.50000 VUV
10000 SEK114,205.00000 VUV