Vanuatu vatu to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Swedish kronor is currently 0.088 today, reflecting a -0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.209% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.088 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.087 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.