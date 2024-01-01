100 Vanuatu vatus to Moroccan dirhams

Convert VUV to MAD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = د.م.0.08176 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
VUV to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MAD
1 VUV to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08280.0828
Low0.08160.0806
Average0.08230.0817
Change0.19%0.58%
1 VUV to MAD stats

The performance of VUV to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0828 and a 30 day low of 0.0816. This means the 30 day average was 0.0823. The change for VUV to MAD was 0.19.

The performance of VUV to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0828 and a 90 day low of 0.0806. This means the 90 day average was 0.0817. The change for VUV to MAD was 0.58.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Moroccan Dirham
1 VUV0.08176 MAD
5 VUV0.40879 MAD
10 VUV0.81758 MAD
20 VUV1.63516 MAD
50 VUV4.08789 MAD
100 VUV8.17578 MAD
250 VUV20.43945 MAD
500 VUV40.87890 MAD
1000 VUV81.75780 MAD
2000 VUV163.51560 MAD
5000 VUV408.78900 MAD
10000 VUV817.57800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MAD12.23130 VUV
5 MAD61.15650 VUV
10 MAD122.31300 VUV
20 MAD244.62600 VUV
50 MAD611.56500 VUV
100 MAD1,223.13000 VUV
250 MAD3,057.82500 VUV
500 MAD6,115.65000 VUV
1000 MAD12,231.30000 VUV
2000 MAD24,462.60000 VUV
5000 MAD61,156.50000 VUV
10000 MAD122,313.00000 VUV