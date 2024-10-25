Vanuatu vatu to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.082 today, reflecting a -0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.916% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.083 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.082 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.