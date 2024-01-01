Vietnamese dongs to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert VND to XCD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.0001063 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
VND to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XCD
1 VND to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.18%-0.31%
1 VND to XCD stats

The performance of VND to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to XCD was -3.18.

The performance of VND to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to XCD was -0.31.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / East Caribbean Dollar
1000 VND0.10630 XCD
2000 VND0.21260 XCD
5000 VND0.53150 XCD
10000 VND1.06299 XCD
20000 VND2.12598 XCD
50000 VND5.31495 XCD
100000 VND10.62990 XCD
200000 VND21.25980 XCD
500000 VND53.14950 XCD
1000000 VND106.29900 XCD
2000000 VND212.59800 XCD
5000000 VND531.49500 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 XCD9,407.41000 VND
5 XCD47,037.05000 VND
10 XCD94,074.10000 VND
20 XCD188,148.20000 VND
50 XCD470,370.50000 VND
100 XCD940,741.00000 VND
250 XCD2,351,852.50000 VND
500 XCD4,703,705.00000 VND
1000 XCD9,407,410.00000 VND
2000 XCD18,814,820.00000 VND
5000 XCD47,037,050.00000 VND
10000 XCD94,074,100.00000 VND