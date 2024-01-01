500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Singapore dollars

Convert VND to SGD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = S$0.00005198 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
VND to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 VND to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.90%-1.98%
1 VND to SGD stats

The performance of VND to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to SGD was -0.90.

The performance of VND to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to SGD was -1.98.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,389.071.38533.82151.835
1 AUD0.66210.6120.875920.1890.91822.404100.583
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4291,503.181.49936.598164.3
1 SGD0.7571.1430.711,052.131.04925.616115.005

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Singapore Dollar
1000 VND0.05198 SGD
2000 VND0.10395 SGD
5000 VND0.25988 SGD
10000 VND0.51976 SGD
20000 VND1.03951 SGD
50000 VND2.59879 SGD
100000 VND5.19757 SGD
200000 VND10.39514 SGD
500000 VND25.98785 SGD
1000000 VND51.97570 SGD
2000000 VND103.95140 SGD
5000000 VND259.87850 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 SGD19,239.80000 VND
5 SGD96,199.00000 VND
10 SGD192,398.00000 VND
20 SGD384,796.00000 VND
50 SGD961,990.00000 VND
100 SGD1,923,980.00000 VND
250 SGD4,809,950.00000 VND
500 SGD9,619,900.00000 VND
1000 SGD19,239,800.00000 VND
2000 SGD38,479,600.00000 VND
5000 SGD96,199,000.00000 VND
10000 SGD192,398,000.00000 VND