1 million Vietnamese dongs to Singapore dollars
Convert VND to SGD at the real exchange rate
VND to SGD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00005 SGD
0
|1 VND to SGD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-0.90%
|-1.98%
|View full history
1 VND to SGD stats
The performance of VND to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to SGD was -0.90.
The performance of VND to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to SGD was -1.98.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Singapore Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.05196 SGD
|2000 VND
|0.10391 SGD
|5000 VND
|0.25978 SGD
|10000 VND
|0.51956 SGD
|20000 VND
|1.03913 SGD
|50000 VND
|2.59782 SGD
|100000 VND
|5.19563 SGD
|200000 VND
|10.39126 SGD
|500000 VND
|25.97815 SGD
|1000000 VND
|51.95630 SGD
|2000000 VND
|103.91260 SGD
|5000000 VND
|259.78150 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SGD
|19,247.00000 VND
|5 SGD
|96,235.00000 VND
|10 SGD
|192,470.00000 VND
|20 SGD
|384,940.00000 VND
|50 SGD
|962,350.00000 VND
|100 SGD
|1,924,700.00000 VND
|250 SGD
|4,811,750.00000 VND
|500 SGD
|9,623,500.00000 VND
|1000 SGD
|19,247,000.00000 VND
|2000 SGD
|38,494,000.00000 VND
|5000 SGD
|96,235,000.00000 VND
|10000 SGD
|192,470,000.00000 VND