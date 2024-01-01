50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Omani rials
Convert VND to OMR at the real exchange rate
VND to OMR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00002 OMR
0
|1 VND to OMR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Low
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Average
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Change
|-3.17%
|-0.30%
1 VND to OMR stats
The performance of VND to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to OMR was -3.17.
The performance of VND to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to OMR was -0.30.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Omani Rial
|1000 VND
|0.01516 OMR
|2000 VND
|0.03032 OMR
|5000 VND
|0.07580 OMR
|10000 VND
|0.15161 OMR
|20000 VND
|0.30321 OMR
|50000 VND
|0.75803 OMR
|100000 VND
|1.51606 OMR
|200000 VND
|3.03212 OMR
|500000 VND
|7.58030 OMR
|1000000 VND
|15.16060 OMR
|2000000 VND
|30.32120 OMR
|5000000 VND
|75.80300 OMR
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vietnamese Dong
|1 OMR
|65,960.60000 VND
|5 OMR
|329,803.00000 VND
|10 OMR
|659,606.00000 VND
|20 OMR
|1,319,212.00000 VND
|50 OMR
|3,298,030.00000 VND
|100 OMR
|6,596,060.00000 VND
|250 OMR
|16,490,150.00000 VND
|500 OMR
|32,980,300.00000 VND
|1000 OMR
|65,960,600.00000 VND
|2000 OMR
|131,921,200.00000 VND
|5000 OMR
|329,803,000.00000 VND
|10000 OMR
|659,606,000.00000 VND