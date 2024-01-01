50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Omani rials
Convert VND to OMR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Omani Rial
|1000 VND
|0,01513 OMR
|2000 VND
|0,03027 OMR
|5000 VND
|0,07567 OMR
|10000 VND
|0,15134 OMR
|20000 VND
|0,30267 OMR
|50000 VND
|0,75669 OMR
|100000 VND
|1,51337 OMR
|200000 VND
|3,02674 OMR
|500000 VND
|7,56685 OMR
|1000000 VND
|15,13370 OMR
|2000000 VND
|30,26740 OMR
|5000000 VND
|75,66850 OMR
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vietnamese Dong
|1 OMR
|66.077,80000 VND
|5 OMR
|330.389,00000 VND
|10 OMR
|660.778,00000 VND
|20 OMR
|1.321.556,00000 VND
|50 OMR
|3.303.890,00000 VND
|100 OMR
|6.607.780,00000 VND
|250 OMR
|16.519.450,00000 VND
|500 OMR
|33.038.900,00000 VND
|1000 OMR
|66.077.800,00000 VND
|2000 OMR
|132.155.600,00000 VND
|5000 OMR
|330.389.000,00000 VND
|10000 OMR
|660.778.000,00000 VND