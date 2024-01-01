Convert OMR to VND at the real exchange rate

250 Omani rials to Vietnamese dongs

250 omr
1,65,21,650 vnd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₫66,090 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5191.4851.6210.96620.477
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1331.7581.9181.14424.236
1 USD0.9220.779183.4471.3691.4940.89118.878
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vietnamese Dong
1 OMR66.086,60000 VND
5 OMR330.433,00000 VND
10 OMR660.866,00000 VND
20 OMR1.321.732,00000 VND
50 OMR3.304.330,00000 VND
100 OMR6.608.660,00000 VND
250 OMR16.521.650,00000 VND
500 OMR33.043.300,00000 VND
1000 OMR66.086.600,00000 VND
2000 OMR132.173.200,00000 VND
5000 OMR330.433.000,00000 VND
10000 OMR660.866.000,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Omani Rial
1000 VND0,01513 OMR
2000 VND0,03026 OMR
5000 VND0,07566 OMR
10000 VND0,15132 OMR
20000 VND0,30263 OMR
50000 VND0,75659 OMR
100000 VND1,51317 OMR
200000 VND3,02634 OMR
500000 VND7,56585 OMR
1000000 VND15,13170 OMR
2000000 VND30,26340 OMR
5000000 VND75,65850 OMR