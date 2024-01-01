Convert OMR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Omani rials to South African rand today

1,000 omr
47,857 zar

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = R47.86 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
How to convert Omani rials to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / South African Rand
1 OMR47,85700 ZAR
5 OMR239,28500 ZAR
10 OMR478,57000 ZAR
20 OMR957,14000 ZAR
50 OMR2.392,85000 ZAR
100 OMR4.785,70000 ZAR
250 OMR11.964,25000 ZAR
500 OMR23.928,50000 ZAR
1000 OMR47.857,00000 ZAR
2000 OMR95.714,00000 ZAR
5000 OMR239.285,00000 ZAR
10000 OMR478.570,00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Omani Rial
1 ZAR0,02090 OMR
5 ZAR0,10448 OMR
10 ZAR0,20896 OMR
20 ZAR0,41791 OMR
50 ZAR1,04478 OMR
100 ZAR2,08956 OMR
250 ZAR5,22390 OMR
500 ZAR10,44780 OMR
1000 ZAR20,89560 OMR
2000 ZAR41,79120 OMR
5000 ZAR104,47800 OMR
10000 ZAR208,95600 OMR