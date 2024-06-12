Omani rial to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Vietnamese dongs is currently 66.086,600 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.081% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 66.098,700 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 65.999,100 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.125% increase in value.