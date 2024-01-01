Convert OMR to VND at the real exchange rate
5 Omani rials to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Omani rials to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Omani rials
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vietnamese Dong
|1 OMR
|66.086,60000 VND
|5 OMR
|330.433,00000 VND
|10 OMR
|660.866,00000 VND
|20 OMR
|1.321.732,00000 VND
|50 OMR
|3.304.330,00000 VND
|100 OMR
|6.608.660,00000 VND
|250 OMR
|16.521.650,00000 VND
|500 OMR
|33.043.300,00000 VND
|1000 OMR
|66.086.600,00000 VND
|2000 OMR
|132.173.200,00000 VND
|5000 OMR
|330.433.000,00000 VND
|10000 OMR
|660.866.000,00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Omani Rial
|1000 VND
|0,01513 OMR
|2000 VND
|0,03026 OMR
|5000 VND
|0,07566 OMR
|10000 VND
|0,15132 OMR
|20000 VND
|0,30263 OMR
|50000 VND
|0,75659 OMR
|100000 VND
|1,51317 OMR
|200000 VND
|3,02634 OMR
|500000 VND
|7,56585 OMR
|1000000 VND
|15,13170 OMR
|2000000 VND
|30,26340 OMR
|5000000 VND
|75,65850 OMR