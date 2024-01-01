500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Norwegian kroner
Convert VND to NOK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to NOK conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00043 NOK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Low
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Average
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Change
|0.12%
|-1.07%
|View full history
1 VND to NOK stats
The performance of VND to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to NOK was 0.12.
The performance of VND to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to NOK was -1.07.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Norwegian kroner
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Norwegian Krone
|1000 VND
|0.43083 NOK
|2000 VND
|0.86165 NOK
|5000 VND
|2.15414 NOK
|10000 VND
|4.30827 NOK
|20000 VND
|8.61654 NOK
|50000 VND
|21.54135 NOK
|100000 VND
|43.08270 NOK
|200000 VND
|86.16540 NOK
|500000 VND
|215.41350 NOK
|1000000 VND
|430.82700 NOK
|2000000 VND
|861.65400 NOK
|5000000 VND
|2,154.13500 NOK
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NOK
|2,321.12000 VND
|5 NOK
|11,605.60000 VND
|10 NOK
|23,211.20000 VND
|20 NOK
|46,422.40000 VND
|50 NOK
|116,056.00000 VND
|100 NOK
|232,112.00000 VND
|250 NOK
|580,280.00000 VND
|500 NOK
|1,160,560.00000 VND
|1000 NOK
|2,321,120.00000 VND
|2000 NOK
|4,642,240.00000 VND
|5000 NOK
|11,605,600.00000 VND
|10000 NOK
|23,211,200.00000 VND