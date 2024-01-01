2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Norwegian kroner

₫1.000 VND = kr0.0004308 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
VND to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 VND to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change0.16%-1.04%
1 VND to NOK stats

The performance of VND to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to NOK was 0.16.

The performance of VND to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to NOK was -1.04.

1 USD11.5090.9241.321,386.081.38533.799151.875
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.7630.91822.404100.67
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,500.021.49936.577164.36
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,050.261.0525.61115.079

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Norwegian Krone
1000 VND0.43083 NOK
2000 VND0.86165 NOK
5000 VND2.15414 NOK
10000 VND4.30827 NOK
20000 VND8.61654 NOK
50000 VND21.54135 NOK
100000 VND43.08270 NOK
200000 VND86.16540 NOK
500000 VND215.41350 NOK
1000000 VND430.82700 NOK
2000000 VND861.65400 NOK
5000000 VND2,154.13500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vietnamese Dong
1 NOK2,321.12000 VND
5 NOK11,605.60000 VND
10 NOK23,211.20000 VND
20 NOK46,422.40000 VND
50 NOK116,056.00000 VND
100 NOK232,112.00000 VND
250 NOK580,280.00000 VND
500 NOK1,160,560.00000 VND
1000 NOK2,321,120.00000 VND
2000 NOK4,642,240.00000 VND
5000 NOK11,605,600.00000 VND
10000 NOK23,211,200.00000 VND