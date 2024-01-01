500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits
Convert VND to MYR at the real exchange rate
VND to MYR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00017 MYR
0
|1 VND to MYR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|1.98%
|-6.84%
|View full history
1 VND to MYR stats
The performance of VND to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to MYR was 1.98.
The performance of VND to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to MYR was -6.84.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malaysian Ringgit
|1000 VND
|0.17130 MYR
|2000 VND
|0.34261 MYR
|5000 VND
|0.85652 MYR
|10000 VND
|1.71304 MYR
|20000 VND
|3.42608 MYR
|50000 VND
|8.56520 MYR
|100000 VND
|17.13040 MYR
|200000 VND
|34.26080 MYR
|500000 VND
|85.65200 MYR
|1000000 VND
|171.30400 MYR
|2000000 VND
|342.60800 MYR
|5000000 VND
|856.52000 MYR
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MYR
|5,837.56000 VND
|5 MYR
|29,187.80000 VND
|10 MYR
|58,375.60000 VND
|20 MYR
|116,751.20000 VND
|50 MYR
|291,878.00000 VND
|100 MYR
|583,756.00000 VND
|250 MYR
|1,459,390.00000 VND
|500 MYR
|2,918,780.00000 VND
|1000 MYR
|5,837,560.00000 VND
|2000 MYR
|11,675,120.00000 VND
|5000 MYR
|29,187,800.00000 VND
|10000 MYR
|58,375,600.00000 VND