1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert VND to MYR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = RM0.0001713 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:09
VND to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 VND to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change1.99%-6.84%
1 VND to MYR stats

The performance of VND to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to MYR was 1.99.

The performance of VND to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to MYR was -6.84.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.321,384.851.38533.785151.895
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.3630.91922.405100.729
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,498.751.49936.564164.385
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,049.491.0525.603115.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malaysian Ringgit
1000 VND0.17130 MYR
2000 VND0.34261 MYR
5000 VND0.85652 MYR
10000 VND1.71304 MYR
20000 VND3.42608 MYR
50000 VND8.56520 MYR
100000 VND17.13040 MYR
200000 VND34.26080 MYR
500000 VND85.65200 MYR
1000000 VND171.30400 MYR
2000000 VND342.60800 MYR
5000000 VND856.52000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vietnamese Dong
1 MYR5,837.56000 VND
5 MYR29,187.80000 VND
10 MYR58,375.60000 VND
20 MYR116,751.20000 VND
50 MYR291,878.00000 VND
100 MYR583,756.00000 VND
250 MYR1,459,390.00000 VND
500 MYR2,918,780.00000 VND
1000 MYR5,837,560.00000 VND
2000 MYR11,675,120.00000 VND
5000 MYR29,187,800.00000 VND
10000 MYR58,375,600.00000 VND