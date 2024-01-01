1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Japanese yen
Convert VND to JPY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to JPY conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00598 JPY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0060
|0.0061
|Low
|0.0058
|0.0057
|Average
|0.0059
|0.0059
|Change
|1.59%
|-1.56%
|View full history
1 VND to JPY stats
The performance of VND to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for VND to JPY was 1.59.
The performance of VND to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for VND to JPY was -1.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Japanese Yen
|1000 VND
|5.97728 JPY
|2000 VND
|11.95456 JPY
|5000 VND
|29.88640 JPY
|10000 VND
|59.77280 JPY
|20000 VND
|119.54560 JPY
|50000 VND
|298.86400 JPY
|100000 VND
|597.72800 JPY
|200000 VND
|1,195.45600 JPY
|500000 VND
|2,988.64000 JPY
|1000000 VND
|5,977.28000 JPY
|2000000 VND
|11,954.56000 JPY
|5000000 VND
|29,886.40000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vietnamese Dong
|100 JPY
|16,730.00000 VND
|1000 JPY
|167,300.00000 VND
|1500 JPY
|250,950.00000 VND
|2000 JPY
|334,600.00000 VND
|3000 JPY
|501,900.00000 VND
|5000 JPY
|836,500.00000 VND
|5400 JPY
|903,420.00000 VND
|10000 JPY
|1,673,000.00000 VND
|15000 JPY
|2,509,500.00000 VND
|20000 JPY
|3,346,000.00000 VND
|25000 JPY
|4,182,500.00000 VND
|30000 JPY
|5,019,000.00000 VND