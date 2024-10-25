Vietnamese dong to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Japanese yen is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.384% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 0.490% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.208% increase in value.