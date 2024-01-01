1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Japanese yen

Convert VND to JPY at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ¥0.005977 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
VND to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 VND to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0061
Low0.00580.0057
Average0.00590.0059
Change1.59%-1.56%
1 VND to JPY stats

The performance of VND to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for VND to JPY was 1.59.

The performance of VND to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for VND to JPY was -1.56.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,382.921.38533.753151.805
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.360.91922.39100.7
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.081.49936.539164.335
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.341.0525.587115.078

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Japanese Yen
1000 VND5.97728 JPY
2000 VND11.95456 JPY
5000 VND29.88640 JPY
10000 VND59.77280 JPY
20000 VND119.54560 JPY
50000 VND298.86400 JPY
100000 VND597.72800 JPY
200000 VND1,195.45600 JPY
500000 VND2,988.64000 JPY
1000000 VND5,977.28000 JPY
2000000 VND11,954.56000 JPY
5000000 VND29,886.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vietnamese Dong
100 JPY16,730.00000 VND
1000 JPY167,300.00000 VND
1500 JPY250,950.00000 VND
2000 JPY334,600.00000 VND
3000 JPY501,900.00000 VND
5000 JPY836,500.00000 VND
5400 JPY903,420.00000 VND
10000 JPY1,673,000.00000 VND
15000 JPY2,509,500.00000 VND
20000 JPY3,346,000.00000 VND
25000 JPY4,182,500.00000 VND
30000 JPY5,019,000.00000 VND