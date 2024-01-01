Vietnamese dongs to Jamaican dollars today

Convert VND to JMD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = J$0.006207 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 VND to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0064
Low0.00620.0062
Average0.00630.0063
Change-2.65%0.46%
View full history

1 VND to JMD stats

The performance of VND to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for VND to JMD was -2.65.

The performance of VND to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0063. The change for VND to JMD was 0.46.

Track market ratesView VND to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,382.641.38533.728151.765
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.1740.91922.373100.673
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,496.851.49936.513164.305
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.211.0525.57115.056

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Jamaican Dollar
1000 VND6.20699 JMD
2000 VND12.41398 JMD
5000 VND31.03495 JMD
10000 VND62.06990 JMD
20000 VND124.13980 JMD
50000 VND310.34950 JMD
100000 VND620.69900 JMD
200000 VND1,241.39800 JMD
500000 VND3,103.49500 JMD
1000000 VND6,206.99000 JMD
2000000 VND12,413.98000 JMD
5000000 VND31,034.95000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 JMD161.10900 VND
5 JMD805.54500 VND
10 JMD1,611.09000 VND
20 JMD3,222.18000 VND
50 JMD8,055.45000 VND
100 JMD16,110.90000 VND
250 JMD40,277.25000 VND
500 JMD80,554.50000 VND
1000 JMD161,109.00000 VND
2000 JMD322,218.00000 VND
5000 JMD805,545.00000 VND
10000 JMD1,611,090.00000 VND