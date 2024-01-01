1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Jamaican dollars
Convert VND to JMD at the real exchange rate
VND to JMD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00621 JMD
0
|1 VND to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0064
|0.0064
|Low
|0.0062
|0.0062
|Average
|0.0063
|0.0063
|Change
|-2.65%
|0.46%
1 VND to JMD stats
The performance of VND to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for VND to JMD was -2.65.
The performance of VND to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0063. The change for VND to JMD was 0.46.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Jamaican Dollar
|1000 VND
|6.20699 JMD
|2000 VND
|12.41398 JMD
|5000 VND
|31.03495 JMD
|10000 VND
|62.06990 JMD
|20000 VND
|124.13980 JMD
|50000 VND
|310.34950 JMD
|100000 VND
|620.69900 JMD
|200000 VND
|1,241.39800 JMD
|500000 VND
|3,103.49500 JMD
|1000000 VND
|6,206.99000 JMD
|2000000 VND
|12,413.98000 JMD
|5000000 VND
|31,034.95000 JMD
|Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 JMD
|161.10900 VND
|5 JMD
|805.54500 VND
|10 JMD
|1,611.09000 VND
|20 JMD
|3,222.18000 VND
|50 JMD
|8,055.45000 VND
|100 JMD
|16,110.90000 VND
|250 JMD
|40,277.25000 VND
|500 JMD
|80,554.50000 VND
|1000 JMD
|161,109.00000 VND
|2000 JMD
|322,218.00000 VND
|5000 JMD
|805,545.00000 VND
|10000 JMD
|1,611,090.00000 VND