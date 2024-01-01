5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas

Convert VND to ISK at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = kr0.005417 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 VND to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00550.0056
Low0.00540.0054
Average0.00550.0055
Change-1.47%-0.66%
View full history

1 VND to ISK stats

The performance of VND to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0054. This means the 30 day average was 0.0055. The change for VND to ISK was -1.47.

The performance of VND to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0056 and a 90 day low of 0.0054. This means the 90 day average was 0.0055. The change for VND to ISK was -0.66.

Track market ratesView VND to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,382.631.38533.728151.755
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.0980.91922.372100.659
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,496.841.536.513164.29
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.21.0525.57115.049

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Icelandic Króna
1000 VND5.41737 ISK
2000 VND10.83474 ISK
5000 VND27.08685 ISK
10000 VND54.17370 ISK
20000 VND108.34740 ISK
50000 VND270.86850 ISK
100000 VND541.73700 ISK
200000 VND1,083.47400 ISK
500000 VND2,708.68500 ISK
1000000 VND5,417.37000 ISK
2000000 VND10,834.74000 ISK
5000000 VND27,086.85000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vietnamese Dong
1 ISK184.59100 VND
5 ISK922.95500 VND
10 ISK1,845.91000 VND
20 ISK3,691.82000 VND
50 ISK9,229.55000 VND
100 ISK18,459.10000 VND
250 ISK46,147.75000 VND
500 ISK92,295.50000 VND
1000 ISK184,591.00000 VND
2000 ISK369,182.00000 VND
5000 ISK922,955.00000 VND
10000 ISK1,845,910.00000 VND