50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas
Convert VND to ISK at the real exchange rate
VND to ISK conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00542 ISK
0
|1 VND to ISK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0055
|0.0056
|Low
|0.0054
|0.0054
|Average
|0.0055
|0.0055
|Change
|-1.47%
|-0.66%
|View full history
1 VND to ISK stats
The performance of VND to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0054. This means the 30 day average was 0.0055. The change for VND to ISK was -1.47.
The performance of VND to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0056 and a 90 day low of 0.0054. This means the 90 day average was 0.0055. The change for VND to ISK was -0.66.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Icelandic Króna
|1000 VND
|5.41737 ISK
|2000 VND
|10.83474 ISK
|5000 VND
|27.08685 ISK
|10000 VND
|54.17370 ISK
|20000 VND
|108.34740 ISK
|50000 VND
|270.86850 ISK
|100000 VND
|541.73700 ISK
|200000 VND
|1,083.47400 ISK
|500000 VND
|2,708.68500 ISK
|1000000 VND
|5,417.37000 ISK
|2000000 VND
|10,834.74000 ISK
|5000000 VND
|27,086.85000 ISK
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ISK
|184.59100 VND
|5 ISK
|922.95500 VND
|10 ISK
|1,845.91000 VND
|20 ISK
|3,691.82000 VND
|50 ISK
|9,229.55000 VND
|100 ISK
|18,459.10000 VND
|250 ISK
|46,147.75000 VND
|500 ISK
|92,295.50000 VND
|1000 ISK
|184,591.00000 VND
|2000 ISK
|369,182.00000 VND
|5000 ISK
|922,955.00000 VND
|10000 ISK
|1,845,910.00000 VND