Convert VND to ISK at the real exchange rate

50,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas

50,00,000 vnd
27,323.95 isk

₫1.000 VND = kr0.005465 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.911.37436.76157.045
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.9160.91224.39104.199
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,477.521.47639.474168.655
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.361.01727.207116.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Icelandic Króna
1000 VND5,46479 ISK
2000 VND10,92958 ISK
5000 VND27,32395 ISK
10000 VND54,64790 ISK
20000 VND109,29580 ISK
50000 VND273,23950 ISK
100000 VND546,47900 ISK
200000 VND1.092,95800 ISK
500000 VND2.732,39500 ISK
1000000 VND5.464,79000 ISK
2000000 VND10.929,58000 ISK
5000000 VND27.323,95000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vietnamese Dong
1 ISK182,99000 VND
5 ISK914,95000 VND
10 ISK1.829,90000 VND
20 ISK3.659,80000 VND
50 ISK9.149,50000 VND
100 ISK18.299,00000 VND
250 ISK45.747,50000 VND
500 ISK91.495,00000 VND
1000 ISK182.990,00000 VND
2000 ISK365.980,00000 VND
5000 ISK914.950,00000 VND
10000 ISK1.829.900,00000 VND