Convert VND to ISK at the real exchange rate
2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Icelandic krónas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Icelandic Króna
|1000 VND
|5,46479 ISK
|2000 VND
|10,92958 ISK
|5000 VND
|27,32395 ISK
|10000 VND
|54,64790 ISK
|20000 VND
|109,29580 ISK
|50000 VND
|273,23950 ISK
|100000 VND
|546,47900 ISK
|200000 VND
|1.092,95800 ISK
|500000 VND
|2.732,39500 ISK
|1000000 VND
|5.464,79000 ISK
|2000000 VND
|10.929,58000 ISK
|5000000 VND
|27.323,95000 ISK
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ISK
|182,99000 VND
|5 ISK
|914,95000 VND
|10 ISK
|1.829,90000 VND
|20 ISK
|3.659,80000 VND
|50 ISK
|9.149,50000 VND
|100 ISK
|18.299,00000 VND
|250 ISK
|45.747,50000 VND
|500 ISK
|91.495,00000 VND
|1000 ISK
|182.990,00000 VND
|2000 ISK
|365.980,00000 VND
|5000 ISK
|914.950,00000 VND
|10000 ISK
|1.829.900,00000 VND