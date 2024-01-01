1 million Vietnamese dongs to Guatemalan quetzals
Convert VND to GTQ at the real exchange rate
VND to GTQ conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00030 GTQ
0
|1 VND to GTQ
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Low
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Average
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Change
|-3.10%
|-0.53%
|View full history
1 VND to GTQ stats
The performance of VND to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to GTQ was -3.10.
The performance of VND to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to GTQ was -0.53.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guatemalan Quetzal
|1000 VND
|0.30446 GTQ
|2000 VND
|0.60892 GTQ
|5000 VND
|1.52231 GTQ
|10000 VND
|3.04462 GTQ
|20000 VND
|6.08924 GTQ
|50000 VND
|15.22310 GTQ
|100000 VND
|30.44620 GTQ
|200000 VND
|60.89240 GTQ
|500000 VND
|152.23100 GTQ
|1000000 VND
|304.46200 GTQ
|2000000 VND
|608.92400 GTQ
|5000000 VND
|1,522.31000 GTQ
|Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Vietnamese Dong
|1 GTQ
|3,284.49000 VND
|5 GTQ
|16,422.45000 VND
|10 GTQ
|32,844.90000 VND
|20 GTQ
|65,689.80000 VND
|50 GTQ
|164,224.50000 VND
|100 GTQ
|328,449.00000 VND
|250 GTQ
|821,122.50000 VND
|500 GTQ
|1,642,245.00000 VND
|1000 GTQ
|3,284,490.00000 VND
|2000 GTQ
|6,568,980.00000 VND
|5000 GTQ
|16,422,450.00000 VND
|10000 GTQ
|32,844,900.00000 VND